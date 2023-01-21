Drone causes brief delay at Southampton's EPL game

SOUTHAMPTON, England — The English Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa was briefly halted after a drone was spotted flying around St. Mary’s Stadium late in the first half on Saturday.
A short time later, the drone was gone and play resumed.
A similar incident occurred one year ago in London when play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a league match between Brentford and Wolverhampton because a drone was hovering above the field.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports