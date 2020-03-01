A minute into the second half, Allan Cruz took a centering pass from Brandon Vasquez to get Cincinnati on the board. Cruz has scored in his last three MLS appearances dating back to the end of last season.
Daniel Royer restored New York’s two-goal advantage in the 70th minute. Duncan found Royer, who took the ball at the left of the box, turned a defender, weaved to the middle and scored.
Jurgen Locadia got Cincinnati’s second goal 13 minutes later after a turnover when he redirected his own rebound on a breakaway.
