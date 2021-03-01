Gumpert will assist with the transition and be an adviser to Nagle.
“I’m grateful that he will continue to advise me as we continue into this season and in our pursuit to MLS,” Nagle said in a statement.
Dunivant played in MLS from 2003-16, headed soccer operations for the San Francisco Deltas in the second-tier North American Soccer League in 2017, then joined the Republic front office.
