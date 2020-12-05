Slot declined to comment this week on rumors linking him to Feyenoord, which announced Tuesday that coach Dick Advocaat will leave at the end of the season.
AZ is currently seventh in the top flight Eredivisie, five points behind fourth-placed Feyenoord with a game in hand.
The Alkmaar club said Pascal Jansen, who was assistant under Slot, will coach the first team for the remainder of the season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.