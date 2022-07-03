NYC remains winless under Cushing with 2-2 draw vs Atlanta

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — Dom Dwyer scored in the 86th minute to give Atlanta United a 2-2 draw on Sunday that extended New York City’s Major League Soccer winless streak to four since Nick Cushing replaced Ronny Delia as coach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Valentin Castellanos scored in the 39th and 58th minutes for NYC (8-4-5), tying Jesús Ferreira of Dallas for the MLS scoring lead with 10 goals.

Dwyer got the equalizer for Atlanta (5-7-5) off a pass from Ronaldo Cisneros.

Delia coached NYC to its first MLS title last season, then left June 13 to coach Belgium’s Standard Liege. Since then, NYC has lost to Philadelphia and tied Colorado, Cincinnati and Atlanta.

Martínez also scored for Atlanta, his fifth league goal this season.

United outshot NYCFC 12-10, with nine shots on goal to four for NYCFC.

Sean Johnson saved seven of the nine shots he faced for NYCFC. Rocco Rios Novo made two saves for United.

Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the New England Revolution and United hosts Austin.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article