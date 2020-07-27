On Monday, Juventus said tests “revealed an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh.
“His condition will be evaluated day by day,” added Juventus, which did not say how long Dybala will be out.
Recovery time from similar injuries is about 10 days.
Juventus plays Lyon in the second leg of round of 16 on Aug. 7. It needs to overturn a 1-0 loss from February to advance to the quarterfinals in Lisbon.
