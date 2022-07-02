Dylan Teves scores first MLS goal, Sounders beat Toronto 2-0

Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson, right, flicks the ball over the head of Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Toronto on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadTORONTO — Dylan Teves scored his first MLS goal in his first start to help the undermanned Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.Teves deflected a centering pass into the goal in the 39th minute. The 22-year-old midfielder from Hawaii starred at the University of Washington.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightFredy Montero doubled the lead for Seattle (8-7-2) in the 60th.Toronto dropped to 5-10-3.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...