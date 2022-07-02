The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Dylan Teves scores first MLS goal, Sounders beat Toronto 2-0

July 2, 2022 at 9:55 p.m. EDT
Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson, right, flicks the ball over the head of Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Toronto on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO — Dylan Teves scored his first MLS goal in his first start to help the undermanned Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Teves deflected a centering pass into the goal in the 39th minute. The 22-year-old midfielder from Hawaii starred at the University of Washington.

Fredy Montero doubled the lead for Seattle (8-7-2) in the 60th.

Toronto dropped to 5-10-3.

