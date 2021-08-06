Third-tier side 1860 upset Darmstadt 5-4 on penalties after their game finished scoreless after extra time.
Darmstadt was missing players due to COVID-19 infections and injuries. There were just over 4,000 spectators at the game in Munich. Local authorities in Saxony allowed almost 13,000 fans at the game in Dresden.
Defending champion Borussia Dortmund and beaten finalist Leipzig both face lower-league opposition on Saturday.
