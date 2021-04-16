Rodríguez also sent a shot off the crossbar in the first minute after halftime and Urruti forced a diving save in the 80th.
Paul Marie scored for San Jose in the 74th on a curling shot from distance. Chris Wondolowski had an open-net opportunity on a breakaway in the 84th but his tap-in attempt went wide.
Houston announced tickets, approximately 6,500, were sold out with 30% capacity at BBVA Stadium.
