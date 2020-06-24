EA Sports has had a vital role in LaLiga’s return to the pitch by supplying fan audio during match broadcasts.
The deal includes both sides trying to grow esports participation through LaLiga’s official esports competition, eLaLiga Santander. EA Sports says LaLiga clubs have been used on more than one billion matches.
