Each World Cup semifinal seen by 9M people in US

NEW YORK — Victories by Argentina and France in the World Cup semifinals were each seen by nine million people in the U.S.
Nielsen did not include Spanish-language streaming on Peacock and Telemundo.
France’s 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday was viewed by 9 million. The game was seen by 6.59 million on Fox, which said the figure included 660,000 streaming the game digitally. The win by Les Bleus was seen by 2.41 million on Telemundo, Nielsen said.
