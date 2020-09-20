Chris Wood’s opener for Burnley in the 10th minute briefly threatened to derail Brendan Rodgers’ side and while Jimmy Dunne pulled a goal back, the Foxes were comfortable winners.
Leicester maintained its 100% record following a 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion last week — the first time it has won the opening two league games since 2015, when Leicester went on to win a shock title.
___
