Ebobisse headed in Luciano Abecasis’ cross to open the scoring. Ebobisse’s last goal came July 30 — while with the Portland Timbers — against the Galaxy.
Los Angeles tied it in the 65th minute when Víctor Vázquez curled a corner kick that went off goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski inside the near post.
San Jose went ahead on an own goal by Niko Hämäläine. Javier “Chofis” Lopez dribbled around his defender on the baseline and sent a pass across the goal that deflected off Hämäläine into the back of the net.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports