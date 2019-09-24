Atlanta United FC (17-11-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (16-5-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference-leader New York City FC plays Atlanta United FC.

New York City FC is 9-3-7 in Eastern Conference play. New York City FC is 7-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Atlanta United FC is 9-7-3 in conference matchups. Atlanta United FC is 8-1-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Moralez leads New York City FC with 11 assists. Valentin Castellanos has six goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

Josef Martinez has 26 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Gonzalo Pity Martinez has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 7-1-2, averaging two goals, 1.2 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 7-3-0, averaging two goals, 1.2 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured), James Sands (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

