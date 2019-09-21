New York City FC (16-5-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (12-11-8, seventh in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference-leader New York City FC travels to face FC Dallas.

FC Dallas is 9-1-5 at home. FC Dallas ranks sixth in the league drawing 171 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

New York City FC is 6-4-4 in road games. New York City FC ranks third in the MLS with 165 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. New York City FC is also second in MLS play with 56 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios has four goals and 12 assists for FC Dallas. Zdenek Ondrasek has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

Maxi Moralez leads New York City FC with 11 assists. Heber has five goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New York City FC: 7-2-1, averaging two goals, 1.2 assists, six shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Eric Alexander (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), James Sands (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.