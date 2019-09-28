New York City FC (17-5-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (10-10-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution face Eastern Conference-leader New York City FC.

The Revolution are 4-9-7 in conference play. New England is 6-3-0 in one-goal games.

New York City FC is 10-3-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Alexander Ring ranks third in league action with 11 cards, all of them yellow. New York City FC has 76 cards with one red card.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil leads New England with 10 goals. Gustavo Bou has seven goals over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

Maxi Moralez has seven goals and 12 assists for New York City FC. Alexandru Mitrita has six goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 2-2-6, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New York City FC: 7-1-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Edgar Castillo (injured).

New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), James Sands (injured), Keaton Parks (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

