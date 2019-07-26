Philadelphia Union (11-6-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (9-11-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia faces the Montreal Impact.

The Impact are 5-7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Bacary Sagna is fourth in league action with seven cards, six yellow and one red. Montreal has 42 cards, collecting three red cards.

The Union are 9-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is 5-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximiliano Urruti leads Montreal with five assists. Saphir Taider has four goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Kacper Przybylko has nine goals and one assist for Philadelphia. Ilsinho has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.6 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Samuel Piette (injured), Ignacio Piatti (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

Philadelphia: Matt Freese (injured), Oliver Mbaizo (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Michee Ngalina (injured), Jamiro Monteiro (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.