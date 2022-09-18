Ebobisse helps Earthquakes draw Dallas 1-1 with tying goal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday. Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 25th minute for the Earthquakes (7-14-10). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jader Obrian was the only member of Dallas (13-8-11) to score. The Earthquakes outshot Dallas 19-9, with each team recording three shots on goal.

Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas, which played a man down after Paul Arriola was shown a straight red card (violent conduct) in the 83rd minute.

Up next for the Earthquakes is a matchup Saturday against the LA Galaxy at home, while Dallas visits the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

