Ecuador will qualify for the quarterfinals if it beats Group B leader and defending champion Brazil at Eastadio Olimpico in Goiania on Sunday. The host is expected to not field a full strength side as it has already topped the group.
CONMEBOL said on Friday there were 166 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America, from all tests up to last Monday. Most of the cases were outsourced workers who were yet to be vaccinated. CONMEBOL said it has no control over why those people didn’t get their shots.
