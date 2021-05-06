Ipswich is in the middle of the standings in League One with two games remaining, while the women’s team plays in the fourth division.
An American consortium recently bought the club and has pledged to invest in order to earn promotion to the second division.
“With the new owners from the U.S. coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself,” Sheeran said.
The new logo features mathematical symbols and the word “TOUR.” His albums use mathematical symbols as names.
England captain Harry Kane is the shirt sponsor of fourth-division club Leyton Orient, his former club. The shirts carry messages of thanks to frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The Tottenham striker announced Thursday that Leyton Orient’s home shirt next season will honor a charity for the country’s military veterans.
