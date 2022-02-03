Women’s team players sued the federation in March 2019 under the Equal Pay Act, claiming they had not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared to what the men’s team received under its agreement.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim, and the sides settled the portion of the suit alleging discriminatory working conditions.
“This case raises the important question of how to analyze the rate of pay under the EPA when there are multiple forms of salary, as well as the proper analysis of a discriminatory pay claim,” the EEOC said.
The USSF says it has offered identical deals to the unions for the women and the men, but the unions are not obligated under federal law to negotiate similar terms.
“U.S. Soccer remains committed to equal pay for our senior national team players and ensuring that they remain among the highest paid in the world,” the USSF said in a statement. “We believe the 9th Circuit will affirm the district court’s decision to dismiss the pay discrimination claims.”
Players welcomed the government intervention.
“The EEOC,” spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement, “thinks it is crystal clear that USSF –- led by Carlos Cordeiro and Cindy Parlow Cone — has discriminated against the players and wants to tell the court about it.”
