No. 69 El Salvador hosts the second leg against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday. The game against the U.S. will be a home contest for the team that advances.
Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica also are in the eight-nation final round of the North and Central American region.
Rugamas scored in the third and 27th minutes. Pérez, a 23-year-old born in Montebello, California, scored in the 20th.
Joshua Pérez played for the U.S. alongside Christian Pulisic at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup. He switched to El Salvador’s under-23 team this year and made his senior national team debut on June 5.
Joshua Pérez is a nephew of Hugo Pérez, a former U.S. national team player who took over as El Salvador’s national team coach in April.
Darwin Cerén of the Houston Dynamo converted a penalty kick in the 64th minute against 135th-ranked St. Kitts.
In another first-leg match, Cyle Larin scored in the 14th minute in No. 70 Canada’s 1-0 win over No. 83 Haiti in Port-au-Prince.
Canada’s second leg against Haiti on Wednesday will be played at Bridgeview, Illinois, because of Canadian government coronavirus travel restrictions.
In a match later Saturday, No. 78 Panama hosts No. 76 Curaçao in Panama City.
The top three CONCACAF teams qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar, and the fourth-place team advances to a playoff.
