The U.S. will host Canada on Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. CDT (8 p.m. EDT) and will play Honduras at San Pedro Sula on Sept. 8 at 8:05 p.m. local time (10:05 p.m. EDT).
The following month, the U.S. hosts Jamaica at Austin, Texas, on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 p.m. EDT), plays Panama in Panama City on Oct. 10 at 8:05 p.m. local time (9:05 p.m. EDT) and hosts Costa Rica at Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.
With the lifting on Canadian government travel restrictions, Canada will play its first three home qualifiers of the final round at Toronto’s BMO Field: vs. Honduras on Sept. 2, vs. El Salvador on Sept. 8 and vs. Panama on Oct. 13.
