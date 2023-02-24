El Trafico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather in Southern California. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The league and the teams said Friday they have not determined when the game will be rescheduled.

Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in the higher elevations.

The game was expected to possibly break the league’s single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.

The rivalry known as El Trafico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.

A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.

