Empoli edges away from Serie A drop zone with win

EMPOLI, Italy — Empoli inched further away from the drop zone after beating relegation-threatened Cremonese 2-0 in Serie A on Friday.
He managed to get to the ball in a skirmish of players on the edge of the area and placed a low shot into the bottom left corner.
Cambiaghi almost doubled his tally late on but Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi brilliantly kept out his effort from point-blank range. However, Fabiano Parisi headed in a rebound from practically on the goalline with two minutes remaining.
Empoli ‘keeper Guglielmo Vicario pulled off fantastic saves and both sides also hit the woodwork late on.
