England beats Spain 2-1 to reach Euro 2022 semifinals

With the score 1-1 after 90 minutes, Spain left Stanway with space to hit a powerful drive from outside the penalty area which flew past leaping goalkeeper Sandra Paños’ outstretched hand.

BRIGHTON, England — Georgia Stanway scored an extra-time winner to seal a 2-1 comeback win for England over Spain on Wednesday and send her team to the semifinals of the European Championship.

After a first half with few clear chances, Esther González gave Spain the lead in the 54th minute off a smart pass from Athenea Del Castillo. A shake-up by England manager Sarina Wiegman was rewarded in the 84th when two substitutes combined to level the score, Alessia Russo heading a cross on for Ella Toone to volley in.