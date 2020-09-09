City has not won the Women’s Super League since 2016 but it has also recently signed American World Cup winners Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.
“This club has always impressed me with their success, how much importance they view the women’s game with and the players they attract, and it’s an environment I’m really looking forward to working in,” Greenwood said.
___
