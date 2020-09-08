“I feel like I’m returning as a better leader and person who is capable of bringing similar success to the table here in England both domestically with City and internationally, too.”
City has not won the Women’s Super League since 2016 but it has also just signed American World Cup winners Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.
“Having already experienced everything that City has to offer as a club,” Bronze said, “it was a no-brainer for me when the offer came in and there isn’t another team in England that I would have looked at.”
