At the time, Stones had been going through a well-publicized break-up with the mother of his child, a woman who had been his girlfriend since childhood. He also faced competition for his place in the City team. But his personal life became more settled, the lapses in concentration on the field were cut out and his composure was regained on the ball. After regaining his starting spot, Stones was central to Pep Guardiola’s Premier League-winning side.