England forward Beth Mead sustains torn ACL

The 27-year-old Mead, who helped England win the European Championship, was injured Saturday during Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.

LONDON — England forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Arsenal, raising questions about her availability for the women’s World Cup next summer.

“Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines,” the club said in a statement Tuesday confirming the torn ACL. “She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.”