England, Germany name unchanged teams for Euro 2022 final

Wiegman kept Ellen White as striker despite substitute Alessia Russo having scored four goals off the bench so far at Euro 2022.

LONDON — England manager Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged starting lineup for the European Championship final against Germany on Sunday, keeping up her streak of picking the same starting 11 for all of England’s soccer games in the tournament.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg stayed with the same lineup from the 2-1 win over France in the semifinals. Jule Brand keeps her place on the left wing after replacing Klara Bühl for the France game when Bühl tested positive for the coronavirus.