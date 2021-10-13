The fact that Southgate has resisted playing this attacking central-midfield set-up to this point — and acknowledged it didn’t work against Hungary — will likely see him go back to the drawing board. That should mean an immediate return to the team for Kalvin Phillips, the deep-lying Leeds midfielder who was missing because of injury and was described by Southgate after the game as an “essential part of our midfield.” Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, is another option, even if he hasn’t started in England’s first-choice team for some time.