The Europe Group I match saw Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul become the first woman to referee a senior England men’s match.
Phil Foden was the architect of both first-half goals, providing the ball for Chilwell’s first international goal and then Saka’s thumping strike.
Abraham, making his first international start in four years, turned home a cross from Jadon Sancho in the 59th minute.
Grealish was brought down in the box and Ward-Prowse scored from the rebound after his penalty was saved.
Grealish scored his first England goal in the 86th, striking low beyond Gomes after collecting a long throw from goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
England kept a national record 12th clean sheet in a calendar year.
With only the group winners automatically qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar next year, England is four points ahead of second-placed Albania.
Albania won at Hungary 1-0 through Armando Broja’s goal in a stadium closed to fans due a racism punishment.
Poland is a point further back in third place after routing San Marino 5-0.
