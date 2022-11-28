England striker Kane cleared to play Wales at World Cup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOHA, Qatar — Harry Kane will be available to start for England in the team’s final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday. The striker took a hit on his ankle in England’s opening game against Iran and looked off the pace in the 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday.

England coach Gareth Southgate said the injury had caused issues with Kane’s foot, but on Monday said the player would be available against Wales.

“With Harry, obviously we are going to pick a team we believe can win the game,” Southgate said. “That is our priority as always.

“He is fine in terms of the knock he had. He’s trained well.”

England needs only a draw against Wales to guarantee advancement from Group B. The team could even advance with a loss, depending on goal difference.

Wales needs to win to have any chance of reaching the knockout stage, but could still be reliant on what happens in the other group game between the United States and Iran.

