An England team featuring a number of regular starters in the Premier League lost to Portugal and Switzerland in last month’s group stage before a 2-1 win against Croatia that didn’t prove enough for Boothroyd’s side to progress.
Under Boothroyd, England also failed to get out of its group at the under-21 Euros in 2019.
Boothroyd had described his job as “utterly impossible” because the best players available for the under-21 team, such as Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, ended up being picked in Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.