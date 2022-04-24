England vs. Spain: Champions League reaches semifinals

It’s England vs. Spain in the Champions League semifinals.
WEDNESDAY:
LIVERPOOL vs. VILLARREAL
Juventus. Bayern Munich. Could Liverpool be next on the list of big-name casualties dumped out of the competition by modest Spanish team Villarreal on its thrilling run in the Champions League knockout stage? Liverpool will likely be the biggest test so far, with the English club having only lost one game in all competitions since Dec. 28 — that being the second leg of the last 16 against Inter Milan at Anfield. However, Villarreal coach Unai Emery is proving to be a brilliant strategist in European competitions. He led Sevilla to three Europa League titles and then Villarreal to the same title last year. Now Emery has got Villarreal, which is languishing in seventh place in the Spanish league, to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since the 2005-06 season, where it lost to English opposition in Arsenal. Liverpool has much more pedigree in the competition and is looking to win it for a seventh time, which would match the total of AC Milan. Only Real Madrid has won more European Cups, with 13. Liverpool will come up against a number of players who failed to make it big in the Premier League but are integral to the Villarreal team, in the likes of Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue, Giovani Lo Celso and Arnaut Danjuma. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no major injury concerns, while Emery should also have his team at full strength.
