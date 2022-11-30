England's Ben White exits World Cup for personal reasons

DOHA, Qatar — England defender Ben White has returned home from the World Cup for personal reasons, the Football Association said Wednesday.
“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time,” the FA said in a statement.
The 25-year-old White didn’t play in England’s first two group matches against Iran and the United States, and was absent for the team’s Group B finale against Wales.
England faces Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.
