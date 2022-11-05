England's Chilwell to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

LONDON — England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a “significant” hamstring injury.
The 25-year-old Chilwell expressed his disappointment in a Twitter post after the diagnosis.
“Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support.”
Chilwell had returned to action in May after missing most of last season.
England’s first group game is against Iran on Nov. 21.
