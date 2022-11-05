England's Chilwell to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

The Chelsea defender, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, was injured in the team’s 2-1 midweek win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

“Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support.”