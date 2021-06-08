Hewitt said in an FA statement she would “relish the opportunity to chair an organisation that has the potential to be a very positive force for good throughout the game and across society.”
The FA said its ruling council will be asked to formally ratify Hewitt’s appointment at a July 22 meeting.
Hewitt will join an organization which is weighing a bid to host the 2030 World Cup jointly with the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland.
