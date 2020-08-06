Despite the International Football Association Board allowing the temporary use of five substitutions next season, the league won’t be adopting it. The rule had been seen to favor bigger clubs with more depth in their squads.
A maximum seven substitutes will be allowed on the bench but only three can be brought on when the new season begins around Sept. 12.
