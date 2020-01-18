The London-based club has won four of the last five English titles and three of the last four European Cup titles. However, those victories were followed by allegations of avoiding the English league’s salary cap rules by making payments to companies owned by Saracens players.

“I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologize for those mistakes,” Saracens’ new chairman Neil Golding said in a statement released by Premiership Rugby.

“I and the rest of the board are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance going forward.’’

Premiership Rugby also said it would commission a review of the salary cap system to ensure what CEO Darren Childs called “a level playing field for all clubs in the future.”

