“While Bambo Diaby admitted the charge, he did not establish how the higenamine entered his system,” the soccer body said, explaining why a two-year ban was mandatory.
Diaby tested positive after a league game against Blackburn last November. The 22-year-old player started his career in Spain and was previously signed by Sampdoria.
