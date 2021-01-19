“That was an agreement between the clubs that this game he would not be allowed to play,” Allardyce told broadcaster BT Sport ahead of the match in east London. “We could only get the deal done with that agreement.”
West Ham is portraying it as a “gentleman’s agreement” rather than a formal part of the transfer.
But that could conflict with Premier League regulations which state that “no club shall enter into a contract which enables any other party to that contract to acquire the ability materially to influence its policies or the performance of its teams in league matches.” ___
