EPL: West Ham loses 3-1 at Brighton, into Conference League

BRIGHTON, England — West Ham missed the chance to snatch a dramatic return to the Europa League after squandering a lead to lose 3-1 to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.
But second-half strikes from Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck turned the game in Brighton’s favor to prevent David Moyes’ team capitalizing on United losing 1-0 at Crystal Palace.
The east London club must be content with seventh place and a spot in the Europa Conference League next season following a result which saw Brighton secure a first ever top-half finish in the Premier League — and the highest league position in the club’s 121-year history.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports