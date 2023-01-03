Eric Roy appointed as Brest coach in French league

BREST, France — Struggling French league club Brest on Tuesday appointed Eric Roy as its coach until the end of the season, with hopes that the 55-year-old will help the Brittany side remain in the top division.
As a player, Roy featured in 349 French league matches. He will be coaching his first team since a short stint at Nice more than 10 years ago. He also served as sporting director at Lens and Watford.
Brest said Roy will keep the current technical staff.
