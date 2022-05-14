Erik Godoy scores in 90th, Whitecaps tie Earthquakes 3-3

San Jose Earthquakes’ Nathan, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Lucas Cavallini vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadVANCOUVER, British Columbia — Erik Godoy scored in the 90th minute off a corner kick to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-3 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.Lucas Cavallini and Ryan Raposo also scored for Vancouver (2-6-2), with all six goals coming in the second half.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightJeremy Ebobisse scored twice for San Jose (2-5-4). Jamiro Monteiro added a goal.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...