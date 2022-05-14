The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Soccer

Erik Godoy scores in 90th, Whitecaps tie Earthquakes 3-3

By
Today at 10:00 p.m. EDT
San Jose Earthquakes’ Nathan, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Lucas Cavallini vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
San Jose Earthquakes’ Nathan, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Lucas Cavallini vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Erik Godoy scored in the 90th minute off a corner kick to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-3 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Lucas Cavallini and Ryan Raposo also scored for Vancouver (2-6-2), with all six goals coming in the second half.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Jeremy Ebobisse scored twice for San Jose (2-5-4). Jamiro Monteiro added a goal.

Loading...