“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen wrote in a message that was shared by the Danish soccer association on Twitter.
“I’m fine – under the circumstances,” he added. “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”
The message was accompanied by a photo of the 29-year-old Eriksen giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.
Denmark, which lost to Finland 1-0, next plays Belgium on Thursday. On Monday, Eriksen’s teammates said the midfielder had told them to re-focus on the tournament.
