It will be a remarkable playing comeback for Eriksen, who had collapsed on the field in the opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in June last year.
Eriksen played in a behind-closed-doors friendly recently.
“When he is in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing,” Frank said.
Eriksen signed a six-month deal with Brentford after leaving Inter Milan by mutual agreement in December since Italian regulations prevented him from playing with the cardioverter-defibrillator that was implanted.
