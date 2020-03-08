U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made three saves in her second shutout of the tournament. She blanked England 2-0 on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.
The win gave the United States six points and put it in position to win the four-team tournament with a tie against winless Japan on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.
The United States had some great scoring chances, only to be stopped by Panos. She pushed a shot by Megan Rapinoe over the crossbar in the 32nd minute and made a diving stop on a long-range blast by Samantha Mewis in the 60th minute.
Naeher collected a long, low, hard shot by Alexia Putellas in the 40th minute.
A curling shot by Marta Cardona went just wide in the 68th minutes and Naeher had to handle a header by Petullas in the box in the 74th minute.
The tournament ends on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas with England (1-1) facing Spain (1-1) and the United States playing Japan (0-2). England beat Japan 1-0 in the opener of the doubleheader at a stadium that has a capacity of 25,189.
In a pregame celebration, defender Crystal Dunn was honored for attaining her 100th cap in a game against Mexico on Feb. 7. She was the 39th U.S. woman to hit that mark. Ertz made her 100th appearance in the win over England on Wednesday.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.