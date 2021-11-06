The 27-year-old De Tomás has yet to play for Spain’s senior national team after having played for its junior squads.
Spain faces Greece in Athens on Nov. 11 and then plays its final qualifier against Sweden in Seville on Nov. 14. Sweden leads Group B with 15 points, followed by Spain with 13 and Greece with nine.
The group winners qualify for the next year’s tournament in Qatar, while second-place finishers face a playoff.
Defender Eric García was also substituted during Barcelona’s draw due to pain in his right leg. The national team said it would wait until Sunday to decide if it will replace him.
